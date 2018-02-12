Tanzania: Govt. Must Adopt Functional Incentives Mechanisms - MP

The government of Tanzania has been asked to reduce corporate and other taxes in order to create new jobs for more Tanzanians - and, at the same time, attract investors.

The Nzega constituency member of parliament (MP), Hussein Bashe, cautioned that if the government continues to focus mainly on taxing enterprises, this will hinder prospective foreign and local investors from establishing developmental projects in the country.

"The government should put in place good incentives mechanisms that would attract investors into the country, not just focus on heavy, multiple taxes," he said.

According to the MP, the extant investment policies must be changed for the better where they're found wanting.