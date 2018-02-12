12 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Acacia Tanzania Gets New Managing Director

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Citizen Reporter

Acacia Mining has appointed Mr Asa Mwaipopo to head the company operations in Tanzania with immediate effect.

Acacia Chief Executive Officer Mr Peter Geleta announced on Monday that Mr Mwaipopo, who was working as General manager for Sustainability will now charge all company operations in Tanzania.

Mr Geleta said all general managers and heads of various company departments will be under the managing director's docket.

Mr Mwaipopo holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from Zambia State University and Master's degree in mining engineering from the University of Camborne in United Kingdom.

He previously served various capacities with Anglo-Gold Ashanti, Mantra Tanzania which mines Uranium, African Barrick Gold (ABG) and Acacia.

Mr Mwaipopo has confirmed his appointment but he did not give more details.

Tanzania

Banning Pastic Material in Tanzania a Possibility

Tanzania is still weighing on impact of the envisaged ban on the use polythene materials before effecting it. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.