Tanzania: Acacia Tanzania Gets New Managing Director

Acacia Mining has appointed Mr Asa Mwaipopo to head the company operations in Tanzania with immediate effect.

Acacia Chief Executive Officer Mr Peter Geleta announced on Monday that Mr Mwaipopo, who was working as General manager for Sustainability will now charge all company operations in Tanzania.

Mr Geleta said all general managers and heads of various company departments will be under the managing director's docket.

Mr Mwaipopo holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from Zambia State University and Master's degree in mining engineering from the University of Camborne in United Kingdom.

He previously served various capacities with Anglo-Gold Ashanti, Mantra Tanzania which mines Uranium, African Barrick Gold (ABG) and Acacia.

Mr Mwaipopo has confirmed his appointment but he did not give more details.