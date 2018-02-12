12 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Terminal of Dar Airport to Complete By End This Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

The construction of Terminal Three at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) has been completed by 68 per cent, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa has said.

This brings hope that the country will soon more than double its passenger capacity at its main airport.

"The construction is progressing well. We are still expecting the job to complete before the end of this year," Prof Mbarawa said during his tour of the site early today (Monday).

Construction of outside facilities has completed. Currently, experts are installing some vital materials, including cargo handling machines inside the building.

Upon completion, terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the airport will handle a total of 9 million passengers annually.

Tanzania

Banning Pastic Material in Tanzania a Possibility

Tanzania is still weighing on impact of the envisaged ban on the use polythene materials before effecting it. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.