12 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Opposition Parties Want Parliament Dissolved

Opposition parties on Monday agreed that Parliament should be dissolved following a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

After the opposition parties represented in Parliament met on Monday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said they have resolved that they want the motion of no confidence in Zuma, currently scheduled for February 22, to be heard this week.

After that, a motion must be brought to dissolve the National Assembly, which if successful, will necessitate the calling of early elections.

He mentioned that the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament failed to fulfil its duty on two occasions.

Maimane also said the opposition parties don't want to be party to the ANC's factional battles.

"That is why we need this fresh start," he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party will launch an urgent court application if Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete doesn't answer on the rescheduling of the motion of no confidence by tomorrow 10:00.

"We will also dissolve ourselves," he said.

"Once we dissolved Zuma, we must also be dissolved."

He also mentioned the two Constitutional Court rulings against Parliament.

"Even though we as opposition parties taken as stand... we've been defeated. We're part of a Parliament that has taken wrong decisions.

"The problem is not Zuma, the problem is not [ANC president and SA deputy president] Cyril [Ramaphosa], the problem is the ANC. The ANC must be voted out."

Malema also said a situation where a group of elites decides who becomes president must be avoided.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said: "The country is in crisis."

He said ANC MP's protected Zuma.

"It is important that Parliament be dissolved.

"The same group of people who have been defending corruption - will still be there," said Meshoe.

Last year, after Zuma narrowly survived a motion of no confidence in him. Maimane also brought a motion to dissolve Parliament, but this was not supported by other opposition parties.

Source: News24

South Africa

