Nigeria Will Not Be Used to Destabilise Cameroon - President Buhari

Photo: Premium Times

A map showing the border between Nigeria and Cameroon.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Cameroonian Authority that Nigerian territory would not be used as a staging area to destabilise Cameroon.

Buhari was quoted as making the pledge in a communiqué issued at the end of 6th session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Trans-Border Security Committee held in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed by the Nigerian Head of Delegation, Brig.-Gen Emmanuel Ndagi, Director Defence Affairs, Office of the NSA and Cameroonian Head of Delegation, Mr Rene Sadi, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation.

The communiqué explained that the president gave the assurance in a message sent to the Cameroonian delegation at the session, through the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

"Series of political events in the two countries have led to new security challenges threatening the peaceful co-existence along the common borders.

"Nigeria will take necessary measures within the ambit of the law to ensure that her territory is not used as a staging area to destabilise another friendly sovereign country," it quoted President Buhari as saying.

The communiqué stated that both countries agreed to collaborate through their respective agencies for combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

It stated that the two countries should continue to explore other sources of funding for the Multinational Joint Task Force.

The two countries signed an agreement on Non-proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The two countries agreed to collaborate in sensitising Nigerians living in Bakassi area to live in peace and to abide by the laws and regulations of their host country.