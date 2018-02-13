Nigeria: Abductor of Chibok Girls Gets 15-Year Jail Term

A Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kanji in Niger State has sentenced 35-year-old Haruna Yahaya for terrorism offences, including the abduction of over 200 secondary school girls in Chibok community of Borno State.

Yahaya, whose left arm and left leg are crippled, was convicted for being a member of the proscribed Boko Haram terrorist group.

He was alleged to have participated in the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014.

The convict was also said to have participated in the group's attacks in Chibok, Chibok local government area of Borno State and Gabsuri town in the Damboa local government area of the state.

Yahaya had yesterday pleaded guilty to the two counts charges preferred against him by the federal government.

He however, pleaded for leniency, saying he was forcefully conscripted into the terrorist group.

But the judge who sat in one of the four special courts established by the Federal High Court to fast track the trial of over 1,000 suspects said the court was "not fooled" by Yahaya's story.

The court noted that the convict was merely "using the misfortune of his handicap to draw sympathy".

The judge ruled that the 15-year sentence passed on the convict who had been in detention since 2015 began yesterday (Monday).