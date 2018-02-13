13 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogoni Kick Against N3 Billion Consultancy Contract for Clean-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kelvin Ebiri

Port Harcourt — Tension is brewing over a purported plan to award N3 billion contracts to three consultancy firms for the Ogoni clean-up exercise.

Ogoni stakeholders including the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) have raised serious concerns about the consultancy contracts when pressing issues like provision of potable drinking water and health facilities that warrant emergency action have not been provided.

A founding member of MOSOP had told The Guardian that the Federal Ministry of Environment which oversees the activities of Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Programme (HYPREP) which is saddled with the responsibility of implementing the United Nations Environment Programme report on Ogoni land, had concluded plans to award a N3 billion contract to three consulting firms even when the actual clean-up has not commenced.

The source said the consultancy job would be awarded for project monitoring, evaluation, and communication. Each of the consultancy firm will be paid N1 billion upfront annually.

Concerned about this, some Ogoni stakeholders had held a meeting in Bori, to review the development and have resolved to resist the award of the contracts because of HYPREP's inability to remedy the multiple health and sustainable development issues facing people in Ogoni land.

When contacted, MOSOP President, Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara, who is a member of HYPREP governing council, told The Guardian that the idea of engaging consultants was first raised by the former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, but the matter has not been raised since the governing council of HYPREP was constituted.

He explained that in the face of glaring environmental nightmare in Ogoni land, it would be outrageous to expend N3 billion on consultants when the basic emergency measures recommended by UNEP have not been implemented.

Pyagbara stated that there had been speculations that the Federal Executive Council might have endorsed the award of the consultancy contacts. He said Ogoni would want to know when the contracts were negotiated, and who will bear the cost.

Nigeria

Health Sector Dips As More Nigerian Doctors Move Abroad

More reasons have emerged on why no fewer than 5,405 Nigerian-trained doctors and nurses are currently working with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.