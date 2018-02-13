Kenya: Mombasa Wins Junior Tourney in Rwanda

Victorious Mombasa County Taekwondo team has set its sights on more glory after winning the BlueSky Junior Taekwondo Championship at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali at the weekend.

At the championship which attracted teams from Africa and USA, the Mombasa County team won six gold medals, six silver and seven bronze, a performance that saw the team emerge overall winners in the one-day event.

GOLD MEDALLISTS

Mombasa County players who won gold medals in the championship are Daniel Andika (10 years category), Simon Masaka (13) and Kevin Mulla (8). In the Poomsae category, Mombasa County's winners of gold medals were Masaka, Andika and Miriam Muthoni.

Silver medal winners were Abdulaziz Hussein (11), Harun Kimonge (12), Paul Chengo (13), Mwinyi Bakari (16), Alex Ojoi (14) and Lenox Ruwa (12).

Seven players claimed bronze medals. They are Juma Jela (13), Sala Rashid (8), Anita Wanjiku (12), Zahida Nakhumicha (11), Collins John (12), Michael Nangaka (11) and Nathan Francis (11).

The team manager, Marshel Omondi, was impressed with his team's performance, saying the athletes had fulfilled the promise they made before leaving for the competition.

"Before leaving the country, the players assured me that they were not going to Rwanda on holiday but to win the title which they did," said an excited Omondi.

The tournament also attracted hosts Rwanda who took second position overall with two gold medals, five silver and four bronze.

American junior team took third place with one gold medal, two silver and two bronze.