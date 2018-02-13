12 February 2018

Oxfam International (Oxford)

Chad: Oxfam Great Britain Announces Resignation of Deputy Chief Executive

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Oxfam Executive Director Responds to Haiti, Chad Reports
press release

Penny Lawrence today resigned as Deputy Chief Executive of Oxfam Great Britain.

Lawrence said: "I am deeply sad to announce that I have resigned as Deputy Chief Executive of Oxfam Great Britain. Over the last few days we have become aware that concerns were raised about the behavior of staff in Chad as well as Haiti that we failed to adequately act upon. It is now clear that these allegations - involving the use of prostitutes and which related to behavior of both the Country Director and members of his team in Chad - were raised before he moved to Haiti.

"As program director at the time, I am ashamed that this happened on my watch and I take full responsibility.

"I am desperately sorry for the harm and distress that this has caused to Oxfam's supporters, the wider development sector and most of all the vulnerable people who trusted us.

"It has been such a privilege to work for such an amazing organization that has done and needs to continue to do such good in the world."

Mark Goldring, Chief Executive of Oxfam Great Britain, said: "I deeply respect Penny's decision to accept personal responsibility. Like us, she is appalled at what happened and is determined to do what is best for Oxfam and the people we exist to help.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks for the years of dedicated service that Penny has given to Oxfam Great Britain and the fight against poverty around the world."

Published: 12 February 2018

More on This

Response to Allegations That Oxfam Staff Used Sex Workers in Chad in 2006

In 2011, several Oxfam staff were accused of sexual exploitation and abuse in Haiti during the earthquake response. We… Read more »

Read the original article on Oxfam.

Copyright © 2018 Oxfam International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.