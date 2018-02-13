Kenya: Baraza Watches From the Stands as Rangers Hold Tusker

Tusker's assistant coach Francis Baraza watched from the stands as his team slumped to a 0-0 home draw in the Kenyan Premier League against Posta Rangers on Sunday, fuelling speculation that he has been suspended from the role.

Baraza followed proceedings in the company of other Tusker fans throughout the match when he should have been sitting beside coach Sam Timbe on the technical bench.

And Timbe remained tight-lipped about the whereabouts of his assistant after the match amid rumours that Baraza has been asked to step aside owing to the team's dwindling fortunes.

Like last season, Tusker have started the season on a bad note, losing to Ugandan champions KCCA in a preseason friendly and then losing to Chemelil Sugar in their league opener a fortnight ago.

Sunday's barren home draw has now confirmed pundits' beliefs that the team will suffer from the massive overhaul that saw 11 members of the first team leave, among them Allan Wanga, James Situma and Noah Wafula.

Rangers played a casual game, coach Sammy Omollo leaving Joackins Atudo out of the starting line-up. Tusker are 14th on the log after two matches, as Mathare United assume league leadership following their 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar on Sunday.

Sofapaka on Saturday beat Kakamega Homeboyz FC 1-0 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County with a goal from second half substitute Elly Asieche, while Bandari drew 0-0 with visiting Chemelil Sugar at Mbaraki Sports Club.