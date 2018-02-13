13 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Okorocha Restores Five Work Days in Imo

Photo: Premium Times
Rochas Okorocha
By Charles Ogugbuaja

Owerri — The Governor of Imo State, Okorocha has restored the five workdays in the state.

The governor had last year directed that the state civil servants use Thursdays and Fridays to go to farm, tackle economic challenges, and solve their social obligations.

Okorocha hinged the reversal of the policy on Nigeria exiting economic recession.

"This is because there is no recession. I hereby direct that the workers work full in the working days," he added.

Also, the Governor said due to the various mechanisms introduced to plug leakages; the monthly pension bill had reduced from N1.4billion to N900million.

He said verification exercise was put in place when it was uncovered that three states put together were not paying up to what Imo was paying monthly, while assuring that his administration will henceforth take payment of pensions.

