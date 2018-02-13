Tanzania: Five Die in Road Accident

Handeni — FIVE people died in Tanga road accident after a head-on collision involving a Toyota Hiace bearing registration number T 591 AKE and a bus christened AJ Safari, with registration number T 497 BJB on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 11.30 in the morning at Kabuku area along Chalinze--Segera highway, police said. AJ bus safari was driven by Khalifa Mussa Omari a resident of Chamazi in Dar es Salaam.

According to eyewitness Ali Juma a resident of Kabuku the source of accident was the Toyota Hiace minibus driver who was trying to overtake a vehicle in front of him at a sharp bend. He said Toyota Hiace which made its route daily from Mkata to Segera was coming from Mkata heading to Segera while AJ safari bus was coming from Lushoto heading to Dar es Salaam.

He said that all the deceased were men who were travelling in the Toyota Hiace. They died immediately after accident. He further explained that the minibus was damaged severely because it came under the bus.

"A total of five people died instantly after accident that involved the Toyota Hiace which was coming from Mkata heading for Segera and the AJ Safaris bus which was coming from Arusha heading for Dar es salaam at Mwituni," he said.

The bodies of deceased could not be identified immediately and were rushed to Magunga District hospital in Korogwe District together with the severely injured while other accident victims who were not badly injured were taken to Kabuku dispensary.