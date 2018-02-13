Luanda — The Palanca Kabuscorp placed fourth in the last edition, lost today in the trip to the stronghold of Recreativo da Caála by 1-0, in game of the first round of Girabola2018.

In another encounter this afternoon, Sporting de Cabinda receives and wins Académica do Lobito 1-0, with 20 minutes to go.

Results and scorers of first found 1:

(Day 10/2, Saturday)

Recreativo do Libolo - 1º de Maio, 2-0 (1-0, at half-time)

Goals: Sidney (Libolo), in 42 min., Viet (Libolo), 62 min

JGM - Bravos do Maquis (1-1 (0-0 at hald-time)

Goals: Zeca (Maquis), 52 min; Zé (JGM) 70

(Day 11/2, Sunday)

Desportivo da Huíla-Interclube, 1-1 (1-0)

Domant do Bengo - Sagrada Esperança, 1-0

(Day 12/2, Monday)

Sporting de Cabinda- Académica do Lobito, 1-0 ( 20 minutes to the end)

Recreativo da Caála - Kabuscorp do Palanca, 1-0 (1-0)

(Day 14/2, Wednesday)

Petro de Luanda - Cuando Cubango FC (16h00, 11 de Novembro Stadium)

(Day 28/2, Wednesday)

1º de Agosto - Progresso do Sambizanga (16h00, 11 de Novembro Stadium)