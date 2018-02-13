Angola: President Meets With Civil Society Members

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has discussed matters related to the cooperation of the churches in the Executive's programmes, with stress to the sectors of education and health.

This was during separate meetings the President João Lourenço held on Monday in Luanda with religious entities, youth representatives and College of Elders.

The Head of State received in audience the Archbishop of Luanda Filomeno Vieira Lopes, the bishops of the United Methodist churches Gaspar João Domingos and Our Lord Jesus Christ in the World (Tocoista) Afonso Nunes.

Representatives of the National Youth Council and members of the College of the Elders, led by France Van-Dúnem, were also received by the Head of State.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, the Archbishop Filomeno Vieira Dias, praised the meeting of the President João Lourenço with members of civil society.

According to him, the audience granted by Statesman allowed to review the issues related to the social participation of the church in the aspects of education and health.

In turn, the bishop of United Methodist church Gaspar João Domingos expressed his institution's availability to cooperate with the Executive in the programmes, mainly in the sectors of education and health.

While, the Bishop Afonso Nunes said that he conveyed the vision of the Tocoist Church on the Nation to the president.

Isaias Kalunga of the National Youth Council said he had conveyed to the Head of State the main concerns affecting the youths in the country, including those related to employment and education.

France Van-Dúnem focused on the concerns that affect the College of the Elders.

He conveyed solidarity of the new group to the Executive.