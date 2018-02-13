12 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Brazilian Agricultural Entrepreneurs Work in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A delegation of businessmen from Brazil linked to the agricultural sector is in Angola on a working visits set to start Tuesday, to the provinces of Cuanza Norte and Moxico.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, which reached Angop, reads on 13 and 14, the Brazilian businessmen will work in the municipality of Camabatela, Cuanza Norte province, where the country's largest slaughterhouse is located.

For days 15 and 16, the business delegation will travel to the province of Moxico, in order to learn about the region's agricultural potential.

Angola

Angola Turns 42 Years As African Union Member

Angola is celebrating on February 12th the 42nd anniversary since the country joined the Organisation of African Unity… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.