Angola: Brazilian Agricultural Entrepreneurs Work in Angola

Luanda — A delegation of businessmen from Brazil linked to the agricultural sector is in Angola on a working visits set to start Tuesday, to the provinces of Cuanza Norte and Moxico.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, which reached Angop, reads on 13 and 14, the Brazilian businessmen will work in the municipality of Camabatela, Cuanza Norte province, where the country's largest slaughterhouse is located.

For days 15 and 16, the business delegation will travel to the province of Moxico, in order to learn about the region's agricultural potential.