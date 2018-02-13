Angola: Economic Development On Agenda of New Ambassadors

Luanda — The ambassadors appointed last Monday highlighted peace on the African continent and the economic development of Angola as priorities of their diplomatic agendas.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the refreshment course for diplomats, Angolan ambassador to Kenya and international organizations in Nairobi, Syanga Abílio, considered it essential to explore the Kenyan experience.

The diplomat said so because Kenya is the largest economy in East Africa and where the agricultural sector is the largest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product.

He considered that the potential corresponds to the Angolan interest of diversification of the economy, mobilization of possible investors and the creation of partnerships.

Syanga Abílio also hopes to mobilize resources for the country from Nairobi-based organizations, especially those linked to the environment, biodiversity protection and climate change.

The Angolan ambassador to South Africa, Filomena Delgado, has identified the challenges of strengthening South-South cooperation, taking advantage of the South African potential that made it a continental core business centre and the economic growth programs of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union.

The head of the diplomatic mission to the United Nations Offices and International Organizations in Geneva, Margarida Izata, promises a remarkable performance in the Council of Rights, to which Angola was elected for a three-year mandate.