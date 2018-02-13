Uganda: Villa Accuse UPL of Favouring KCCA

Kampala — SC Villa and KCCA clash on Thursday in the Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) in a top of the table clash.

The former hold a four point lead over their rivals albeit having played a game more and it appears there will not only be a war on the pitch but also in the boardrooms.

Villa president Ben Misagga yesterday stoked the flames by accusing the Uganda Premier League of favouring their rivals. This follows the latest changes to the fixture that was initially set for February 20 but later moved to February 14 before being postponed for a further 24 hours.

"There was a delay in releasing the general fixtures and then they proceed to make three changes to one fixture all in favour of one team," Misagga stated. According to UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani however, the changes occurred after continental body Caf moved the return leg dates of the Caf Champions League where KCCA host Malagasy side CNaPS on February 20.

UPL then granted KCCA three days' rest after they returned early on Monday from their first leg game against CNaPS. "We have challenges of some of the teams failing to comprehend our rules but we await any communication from the aggrieved parties," Bainamani noted.

According to Fufa Competition rules Chapter IV Article 19 (17) on the Status, Transfer, and Registration of Players state that a team is granted at least three days' rest before scheduling a another fixture.

There is growing belief among the Villa faithful about being treated unfairly as they pursue a first league title since 2004.

They became the first club to be docked points this season after fans vandalized part of the VIP section at the St. Mary's Stadium in their game against Vipers back in September.