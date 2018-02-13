Angola Turns 42 Years As African Union Member

Luanda — Angola is celebrating on February 12th the 42nd anniversary since the country joined the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU,) reads a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The source recalls that the country's admission happened at 26th Conference of Heads of State and Government of the OAU in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

The note described the process as the culmination of "an intense diplomatic battle under the leadership of the first President of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto.

Angola was the 47th sovereign State recognised by the largest continental political tribune.

José Eduardo dos Santos, the first head of Angolan diplomacy between November 1975 and November 1976, was the first Angolan from a free country to address the session that marked the African recognition.