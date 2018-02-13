12 February 2018

Angola: Football - Caála, Kabuscorp Play for 1st Round

Luanda — The first round of Girabola2018 will continue Monday in central Huambo Province, with the game between Recreativo da Caála and Kabuscorp do Palanca, while on Wednesday Petro de Luanda take on Cuando Cubango FC, at 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda.

The round ends on the 28th February with the defending champions, 1º de Agosto, facing Progresso do Sambizanga at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.

The national football championship kicked off on Saturday with the match Recreativo do Libolo - 1º de Maio 2-0 and JGM - Bravos do Maquis 1-1, while last Sunday the matches involved Desportivo da Huíla - Interclube 1-1 and Domant do Bengo - Sagrada Esperança 1-0.

However, the game between Sporting de Cabinda - Académica do Lobito was postponed sine die.

