Photo: The Independent

The Uganda Tourism Board’s Dr Steven Asiimwe gives details of the forthcoming expo.

Kampala — The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has released details of the programme for this year's The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) that starts with tours across the country and ends with an awards dinner.

Over 50 international trade visitors and hosted buyers are expected for the 4th Pearl of Africa expo in Kampala, an annual tourism event in the East African region organized by the UTB to bring together travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination managers and other service providers in the business.

"The tourism expo will show case Uganda's best in culture, cuisine, nightlife, wildlife, fauna and flora" Dr Stephen Asiimwe, UTB's Chief Executive Officer, told the press on Monday.

Asiimwe said the expo that will run from February 23-26 will showcase the tourism and beauty of Uganda, the "Pearl of Africa" to both Ugandans and foreign visitors. He explained that is why the theme this year is "Rediscover The Pearl".

Asiimwe said the expo offers a unique opportunity for tourism businesses to meet new clients, network, and market their services and products.

"Like last year, we expect to host more than 50 international trade visitors & hosted buyers, who'll traverse the Pearl of Africa to Rediscover The Pearl accompanied by media," Asiimwe said.

To set the stage for the expo, UTB has also organised trips for hosted trade visitors around the Uganda from February 16th to 22nd.

HIGHLIGHTS OF POATE 2018

Business to business meetings with international hosted buyers.

Provide a platform of Business to Business engagements for travel trade regionally, locally and internationally.

FAM trips for selected hosted buyers from 15th - 22nd February 2018.

Exhibitions by travel trade

Showcase with special focus the Ugandan product offering from the diverse birdlife to the Big 7, adventure tourism, primates, culture tourism and much more.

VENUE

Sheraton Kampala Hotel Gardens

ACTIVITIES

Fam Trips

3-day exhibition themed 'Rediscover the Pearl'

Cluster Tent themed 'Tastes of Uganda'

Schools corner

Children's play area

UWEC Mini zoo

Adventure corner; Quad bikes, horse rides etc.