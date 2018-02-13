Football Association of Malawi (FAM), in collaboration with its member affiliate, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) is inviting television and radio media houses or marketing agencies with capacities and competencies to broadcast live or delayed local and international football matches on to submit their Expression of Interest (EOI).

In a communique issued on Monday, February 12, the categories of the football matches and activities include the following international matches involving the Malawi national team international matches involving local football clubs, FAM Charity Shield, TNM Super League, Airtel Top 8, Carlsberg Cup, FISD Challenge Cup and Malawi annual football awards.

The communique, signed by FAM's Commercial & Marketing Director Limbani Matola, says the EOI must include the following details and supporting documentation: clear description of physical location of the media house or Marketing agency; contact details with working telephone numbers and email addresses; business registration certificates and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) VAT and tax payer identification number.

Also to be submited in the EOI, are a copy of recent audited accounts and minimum of three business referees; evidence of matches previously broadcast to be submitted in DVD and or CD format and a signed application letter for prequalification.

The media house or marketing agency will provide the following key deliverables: capacity and competencies to professionally produce and broadcast or distribute high quality full time football audio visuals for television and audio for radio; consistent and predictable broadcasting schedule in line with football calendar and fixtures.

They must also show evidence of capacity to produce and broadcast promotional adverts for the matches in line with the released fixtures; capacity to professionally produce the matches from designated stadia in the major cities and townships of the country across all the regions (North, Centre and South); capacity to professionally manage Malawi annual football awards and a sustainable business model to be able to timely service the broadcasting fees as key revenue for all football stakeholders including football clubs.

The submissions must clearly be marked Expression of Interest for Media Broadcasting Rights - RADIO and or TV" on the envelope to be reac FAM office on or before 17:00 hours on Friday 23rd February, 2018 to be addressed to:

The General Secretary

Football Association of Malawi

Mpira House

P.O. Box 51657, Limbe.

Attention: Limbani Matola, Commercial and Marketing Director.

FAM says it is not bound to accept any application for prequalification and submission does not signify acceptance.