Tanzania: AY to Hold Second Wedding in Dar

Tanzanian singer AY is set to have a second wedding in Dar es Salaam on February 24 this year, Nairobi News understands.

AY wed his fiancé Remy at a lavish wedding in Kigali, Rwanda last Saturday.

Remy is a civil engineer in Kigali.

The only Kenyans at the wedding were Shaffie Weru, Fundi Frank, Roberta Kathimba (former Ogopa DJs artistes manager and a close friend of AY) and veteran entertainment journalist John Muchiri.

Prezzo was invited but could not make it.

The wedding in Dar will be an invite only event one at one of the top hotels in the city.