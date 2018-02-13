Rwanda: Share Index Down 0.82%

Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) recorded a total turnover of over Rwf11.7 million from 123,200 shares traded in six deals during yesterday's trading session. The bond market was quiet.

According to the RSE daily market report for Monday, Bank of Kigali counter realised Rwf290,000 in turnover from 1,000 shares traded in one deal at Rwf290. This is lower than Rwf295 during the previous trading session on Friday. I&M Bank raked in more than Rwf11.3 million from 119,100 shares traded in four deals. The lender closed at Rwf95, unchanged from Friday's closing share price, while Crystal Telecom was also constant at Rwf60. The firm's 3,100 shares worth Rwf186,000 exchanged hands in one deal during the session.

The Rwanda Share Index went down 0.82 per cent, closing at 131.05 points on account of Rwf5 drop in Bank of Kigali share price. The All Share Index lost 0.11 per cent to close at 132.86 points, down from 133.02 points on Friday.

The RSE market capitalisation also dropped to Rwf2.922 trillion compared to Friday's close of Rwf2.926 trillion.

Meanwhile, the other equities counters closed as follows: Bralirwa Rwf145; Equity Bank Rwf350; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf340 and Uchumi Supermarkets Rwf104.