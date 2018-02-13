Kenyans Fall Again at ICC League

Kenya's cricket team continued with their poor performance on Monday in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two when Nepal beat them by three wickets at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Put in to bat first, Kenya set a target of 178 by the time they completed their allotted 50 overs with two wickets in hand.

The Opening pair of Irfan Karim (42 off 100 balls) and Alex Obanda (41 off 46 balls with five boundaries) gave Kenya a flying start with an opening stand of 65 runs.

Collins Obuya (27 off 61 balls), Nelson Odhiambo (24 off 57 balls) and Shem Ngoche, who was unbeaten on 23 off 15 balls, that included a boundary and two sixes were Kenya's main runs getters.

Sandeep Lamichhana, a leg-break googly bowler was Kenya's main executioner with five wickets for 20. His victims were Obanda who was clean bowled.

He had Dhiren Gondaria caught by Dipendra Airee for four. He got Rakep Patel caught by Paras Khadka for one and clean bowled Rushab Patel for a golden duck.

The other Nepal's wicket takers were Sompal Kami (1/40), Basant Regmi (1/34) and Sharad Vesawkar (1/23).

In reply, Nepal reached the target, 178 with three wickets and two balls in hand. Rohit Pauldel top scored for Nepal with 47 that came off 80 balls with a boundary.

Khadka (42 off 44 balls with three boundaries and two sixes), Aarit Sheikh (42 off 82 balls with two boundaries) and Vesawkar (19 off 57 balls with a boundary) were Nepal's batsmen who shone with the bat.

Emmanuel Bundi was Kenya's highest wicket taker with three for 19. Nehemiah Odhiambo (1/35), Nelson Odhiambo (1/30) and Shem Ngoche (1/28) were the other wicket takers.

Tuesday is rest day. Kenya, who are yet to register a win, will face Oman in their last game on Wednesday.