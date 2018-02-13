Dar es Salaam — China will build a university that will specifically cater for transport needs in the country, State House said yesterday.

A statement, released after President John Magufuli met with the new Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Wang Ke, said the Asian economic powerhouse would provide $62 million (about Sh138.3 billion) to finance the project.

According to the statement, Ms Wang Ke, who also delivered a message to President Magufuli from Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the grant was part of China's assistance to Tanzania as the two countries fostered their bilateral ties.

"President Magufuli asked Ms Wang Ke to deliver his word of thanks to the President of China for the message and the assistance, saying it will help in improving transport in the country," the statement said.

A transport university will greatly help Tanzania to increase the number of professionals in aviation, especially at this time when the government is purchasing planes to as parts of efforts to revive Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

Data produced by the Tanzania Air Operators Association (Taoa) shows that as of November 2012 there were 183 local pilots in the country against a demand of 456.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli received a report on the future of Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL) in the wake of its recent change of mandate from a company to a corporation.

President Magufuli reappointed former Cabinet minister Omar Nundu as TTCL board chairman and Mr Waziri Kindamba as the corporation's director general.