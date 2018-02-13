13 February 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Denies Endorsing Candidate for Sierra Leone Presidency

Photo: Wikipedia
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Elder statesman and former Nigerian leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has denied endorsing former Director General of United Nations Industrial Organisation [UNIDO], Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella for the presidency of Sierra Leone.

Speaking while receiving some stakeholders over the weekend , the former leader said he at no times made any endorsement during the birthday party of Prof Pat Utomi which was attended by Dr Yumkella.

He explained that he only reviewed how he assisted the opposition leader to emerge, as the Director General of UNIDO, stressing that at no time was any reference made to the forthcoming election in the West African country.

Obasanjo who also expressed displeasure at the misrepresentation of his speech said he remains father of all in such a contest, stressing it was not in his habit to endorse candidate in national polls across Africa.

He affirmed that Nigeria and Sierra Leone enjoyed deep diplomatic, business and friendly relations, positing that his expectations was that the March 7 election will be peaceful, free and fair.

