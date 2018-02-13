Malawi/Congo-Brazzaville: Jesus Stars At Nomads 4-0 Humiliation in DR Congo - CAF Champions League

Malawi representatives at the CAF Champions League, Be Forward Wanderers FC have been thrashed 4 goals to nil at the hands of DR Congo club AS Vita in their preliminary group stage matches.

The match, played at Marty's stadium in Kinshasa on Sunday, was dominated by the DRC club which saw Wanderers technical panel changing their strategy mid way through the match from 4-5-1 to 4-4-2 with the introduction of Kamwendo and Kanyenda partnering up front.

The first goal came in the the 18th minute from Jesus Muloko.

A defensive communication break down resulted into the second goal from Mukoko Betezadio in the 29th minute.

The DRC club tounted the Wanderers from the wings nearly creating a third goal which was saved by Chipuwa.

Right before the half time Wanderers conceded their third goal. Marc Makasu getting his name on the score sheet in the 41st minute.

Wanderers blamed bad officiation in the second half when they were denied a corner kick as the referee called for a goal kick and more.

The Nomads also complained of the weather being cold however expressed settling in with the flowing of their newly introduced 4-4-2 system of play.

Containing AS Vitas fast pacing wingers was Wanderers priority but soon found chance; Kamwendo shot hitting the post.

Another opportunity came in from Zulu putting a cross inside AS Vitas box but no one was there for a finish.

Towards the end, AS Vita came on the offensive to which Wanderers goalkeeper Chipuwa saved the Nomads from numerous attacks in the dying minutes of the game earning himself a name.

The match coud have ended in 6 goals to nil but Chipuwas bravery paid off.

In the last minutes, Nomads defense disintegrated leaving the match in the hands of Chipuwa who could not entirely control the situation leading to a 4th goal from Sanudis mistake.

The return match will be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.