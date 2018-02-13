Vice President Nangolo Mbumba yesterday said he has no ambition of becoming President of the country in future.

The former Swapo Party secretary general said this shortly after he was sworn in as the country's new vice president.

Mbumba succeeds Nickey Iiyambo, who resigned due to ill-health.

He will be taking up the responsibility of dealing with veterans' affairs, disability and marginalised people, which were held by his predecessor.

"I just became the vice president today. I have no other ambitions. I have a good job. Why should I have other ambitions? Not in the future, I have a job now, and I am proud of it," Mbumba stated.

He said his position would not have any influence when it comes to business decisions, tenders or favours that might come up while serving as vice president because he has already declared his interests and assets to the President.

Mbumba and his family have shares in the Xaris power plant project, which was to be constructed at an estimated cost of N$5 billion. The Namibian reported that some government officials have been pushing for the construction of the Xaris power plant, despite concerns over high costs, economic viability, political influence and ongoing court cases.

"Which one can cause conflict of interests? Yes, I have business interests in Xaris, but it is a dormant thing now stopped by those who have the power.

Ask Nampower where we are with Xaris. And I am not the minister of mines and energy," he added.