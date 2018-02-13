12 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Soldiers Defected From Somaliland Surrender to Puntland Authorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

An estimated 160 soldiers have defected from the northern breakaway republic of Somaliland amid tension in Tukaraq town in Sool region. Sources said the forces have surrendered themselves to the rival Puntland authorities in Boohoodle town in Togdher region. The reason behind their defection remains unclear.

Lieutenant General Abdirisak Gar'ad, who is among the surrendered officers said they moved from Araweyn area in the conflict-hit Sool region.

He stated that they decided to join Puntland army after losing patience with Somaliland's aggressive attacks in the region, where an escalating tension has been brewing since Jan.

Somalia

World Court Elects Its First Somali President

Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf has become the first Somali to lead the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague,… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.