Kenya: Lecturers in Fresh Talks to End Row on Salaries

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Daily Nation

Universities Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga (left) and chairman Muga K'Olale demonstrate in Nairobi on November 8, 2017.

University lecturers have resumed talks on the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement with the government expected to table its counter offer.

The lectures have already tabled a proposal to the employer laying down their demands.

In its new proposal, the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) is seeking harmonisation of salaries, car and house allowances.

The lecturers have threatened to go on strike should the government fail to provide a good deal.

Uasu's Muiga Rugara Monday said the parties are expected to conclude negotiations on the CBA Tuesday.

"We have been negotiating for the better part of today (yesterday), we will give a final statement tomorrow after the negotiations are over," said Mr Rugara.

CALL STRIKE

Last week, Uasu secretary-general Constantine Wasonga said the union's National Executive Board had authorised him to call for a strike if the government fails to give a good offer.

The lecturers went on strike three times last year, paralysing learning in all public universities.

They called off the strike in December after the government released Sh2 billion to cater for their enhanced salaries and house allowances.

The government also agreed to release Sh3.1 billion in seven months for the 2013-2017 CBA.

In its proposal, the union wants a graduate assistant to earn a basic salary of between Sh195,655 and Sh306,006, assistant lecturer to get between Sh300,775 and Sh470,444 while lecturers take home between Sh406,050 to Sh635,097.

Uasu also proposes that senior lecturers earn between Sh548,163 and Sh857,384, associate professors between Sh740,020 and Sh1,157,66 and professors to earn between Sh999,030 and Sh1,562,625.