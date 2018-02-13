12 February 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Herders Shoot Firewood Collector in North Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fanga — Armed herdsmen injured a farmer in the area of Fanga in North Darfur's Tawila locality on Sunday.

A fellow farmer reported to Radio Dabanga from Fanga that three herders riding camels shot Ayoub Abdelhadi while he was collecting firewood near Dolo village, north of Fanga, on Sunday morning.

"He broke his leg. After we had given him first aid, we transported him to the health unit of Fanga garrison," he said.

In the past four weeks, this station reported about numerous attacks by militant herders on farmers, workers, and firewood collectors in Darfur. In Tawila locality alone, groups of armed herdsmen shot dead three workers, wounded a farmer, and abducted six people in five separate incidents.

Sudan

Khartoum Students' Protest Dispersed - Four Wounded

Four university students were injured and two others were arrested at a complex of the University of Khartoum on Sunday,… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.