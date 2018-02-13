Sudan: Herders Shoot Firewood Collector in North Darfur

Fanga — Armed herdsmen injured a farmer in the area of Fanga in North Darfur's Tawila locality on Sunday.

A fellow farmer reported to Radio Dabanga from Fanga that three herders riding camels shot Ayoub Abdelhadi while he was collecting firewood near Dolo village, north of Fanga, on Sunday morning.

"He broke his leg. After we had given him first aid, we transported him to the health unit of Fanga garrison," he said.

In the past four weeks, this station reported about numerous attacks by militant herders on farmers, workers, and firewood collectors in Darfur. In Tawila locality alone, groups of armed herdsmen shot dead three workers, wounded a farmer, and abducted six people in five separate incidents.