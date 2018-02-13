12 February 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Butchers On Strike in South Kordofan Capital

Kadugli — Butchers in Kadugli downed their tools last week, in protest against the new pricing of meat in the locality.

"We are forced to sell a kilogram of beef for SDG 80 ($ 4.5*), a price the people cannot afford," one of the strikers told Radio Dabanga on Sunday.

"Therefore we decided to close our doors, and ignore the threat from the authorities to fine us SDG 1,000 for each day we are on strike."

Many bakeries in Kadugli have stopped working as well, because of the soaring flour prices and the shortage of wheat. In addition, car owners throughout South Kordofan are complaining about the continuing fuel crisis.

Multiple sources described the conditions of living in Kadugli to this station as "extremely difficult" because of the skyrocketing prices and the scarcity of basic consumer goods at the markets.

Conflict-torn South Kordofan is suffering from fuel and flour shortages for more than a year. The current flour crisis forced bakeries to shut-down in various parts of the country.

* Based on the official US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

