Gambia: UDP Postpones Primary Election for Mayoral Aspirants

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has postponed the proposed primary elections to be conducted by the party for aspiring Mayoral candidates that was slated for Sunday, 11thFebruary 2018. The new date is set is for the 17th of February 2018.

This is the second time the party is postponing schedule primaries for the party's aspiring Mayoral candidates for the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

According to reports, there were many people who wanted to contest on UDP ticket but the numbers were reduced to seven, who should face the primaries.

According to a reliable source, the Party is yet to agree on how to go about with the primaries.

The aspirants include Papa Njie, Talib Ahmad Bensouda, Magidi Touray, Buramanding Jaiteh, Muhammed Musa, Baddi Alpha Jaiteh and Muhammed Touray.

These men were invited to discuss and endorse a candidate but they all declined, our source continued. The source indicated that all the aspirants were not in support of such a move.

On how the primaries will be held, the source indicated to this medium that they agreed for people to be selected from each ward in the Municipality, to come and vote; but that there are many people who also opposed this move.

What is certain from our source is that the method of selection for the primaries, is yet to be resolved by the Party.