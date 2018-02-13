12 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Nigeria: Confederation Cup - Hawks Stun Nigeria's Akwa United

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Hawks have put a foot in the first round qualifiers of the Confederation Cup after surprisingly beating Nigerian table-toppers Akwa United 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Staged in Nigeria, the Gambian team first grabbed a goal via Muhammed Jallow after just 18 minutes ticked before Scorpion playmaker Lamin Chatty doubled the lead in the 40th minute.

Akwa halved the deficit with Victor Mboama's brilliant tap but the Gambians held to their lead to end of time.

Hawks are the sole side representing Gambia in the Confederation Cup and this lead raises hope for a possible qualification to the first round qualifiers of the Total Caf Confederation Cup. The second-leg will be staged in Banjul.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

