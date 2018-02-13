12 February 2018

Gambia/Zambia: Three and Easy for Zanaco As Armed Forces Punished in Zambia

By Sulayman Bah

Zanaco midfielder Jack Chileshe predicted an audacious 5-0 win and they came within touching distance of the target as they made a light work of the visiting Gambians.

It was a three and easy ride for a side yet to even kick a ball in the Zambian Super League unlike their opponents who're almost ten games into the Gambia Football Federation Fist Division.

For a ball-possessing side, the numbers did not reflect Armed Forces worth.

The soldiers owned the game, dominating 88 of the 100% while the hosts enjoyed a mere 12. But the Zanaco still worked the magic as their sit-back-and hit-on-the break tactic paid off , leaving Armed Forces' defense exposed to the core.

Saturday's game marked the Gambian team's return to the CAF Total Champions League -albeit not a pleasing one - following a nine-year absence.

The result laid bare gaffer Ebou Jarra side's weaknesses with many now expecting the second-leg against Zanaco in Banjul to be a damage limitation exercise rather than fighting for the points.

