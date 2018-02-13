Gambia: UDP Holds Rally in Brikama

The United Democratic Party yesterday, held a mass political rally at Brikama. The rally was attended by the party leader Ousainou Darboe, other party officials, UDP MPs and loyalists.

Speaking at the rally, a former parliamentarian Mba Faye Sadykhan, called on the citizenry to join hands with the new dispensation to develop the nation.

Amadou Cora in his statement, paid tribute to Nogoi Njie, Fatoumata Jawara and co., for their steadfastness and unflinching loyalty to the party and called the citizenry to rally behind the party.

Isatou Fatou Cham, Lady Councillor of the West Coast Region, dismissed the saying that their bureau is not working as expected and reiterated their strong commitment to the party, citing Saturday's rally as a clear testimony to their continuous hard work and dedication to the UDP.

She cited the numerous challenges faced by their Council and called on the party leader to look into the matter. She expressed sadness over the retirement of one Binta Sidibeh and tasked their party leader to look into that matter too.

Hon. Lamin J Sanneh, member for Brikama South, also paid tribute to UDP party militants and chief among them Solo Sandeng and Femi Peter and referred to them as heroes who dedicated their lives for the sake of their country; that the upcoming Local Government Elections was important and implored on the electorate to choose and vote for the competent candidate; that these are representatives whose responsibilities are to provide basic social amenities for their electorate.

The party Leader Ousainou Darboe, advised members of his party in Government, to desist from any act that will tarnish the image of the new dispensation, adding that the vast majority of the present government is made up of UDP key figures; that the turnout on Saturday has manifested the unity among militants who share a common objective and implored on them to strengthen that unity and understanding among themselves.

Mr. Darboe appealed to the electorate to massively vote for his party's candidates to secure 95% of local government seats, noting that this will enable President Barrow to successfully implement his development endeavours with local authorities. He expressed profound gratitude to all those who contributed towards the success of the rally and thanked his loyalists who have worked tirelessly for the party.

Other speakers at the rally were Aji Yam Secka, Lamin Cham, Nogoi Njie, Dembo Bojang among others.