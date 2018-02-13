Sudan: Prof. Humaida Meets UK Ambassador

Khartoum — Health Minister at Khartoum State, Professor Mamoun Humaida met with the British Ambassador to Sudan , Michel Aron prior to leave Sudan to Yemen.

Professor Humaida reviewed the progress in field of primary healthcare services, adding that the State has been covered by services by rate of 97 percent.

He mentioned that Ambassador Aron was a friend to University of Medical Sciences and that coordination was made between the University and the UK Embassy in Khartoum to combat fundamentalism by holding a number of symposiums in which several British scholars took part.

The British Ambassador reiterated his concern with health affairs and commended level of performance of Sudanese doctors in fellowship examinations as, he said, the British external examiners reported.