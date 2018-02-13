12 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Humaida Meets UK Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Health Minister at Khartoum State, Professor Mamoun Humaida met with the British Ambassador to Sudan , Michel Aron prior to leave Sudan to Yemen.

Professor Humaida reviewed the progress in field of primary healthcare services, adding that the State has been covered by services by rate of 97 percent.

He mentioned that Ambassador Aron was a friend to University of Medical Sciences and that coordination was made between the University and the UK Embassy in Khartoum to combat fundamentalism by holding a number of symposiums in which several British scholars took part.

The British Ambassador reiterated his concern with health affairs and commended level of performance of Sudanese doctors in fellowship examinations as, he said, the British external examiners reported.

Sudan

Khartoum Students' Protest Dispersed - Four Wounded

Four university students were injured and two others were arrested at a complex of the University of Khartoum on Sunday,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.