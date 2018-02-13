12 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Mirghani Commends Sudan-Germany Relations

Khartoum — The First Assistant of President of the Republic Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani has commended the Sudanese-German relations and hailed progress ofrelations between the two countries.

This came when he met in the Republican Palace Monday with Ambassador of Germany to Sudan, Ulrich Kl?ckner, who said in a press statement to SUNA that the meeting tackled a host of issues including trade , economic and investment issues.

The German Ambassador revealed a delegation of German Company of Siemens , one of major German companies operating in energy would visit Sudan for the first time Tuesday and will meet a number of government officials.

The German Ambassador affirmed that the visit of the Company delegation comes within framework of expansion of German investments in Sudan, explaining that Siemens desires to invest in fields of tourism and trade in East Sudan.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.