12 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Communications - Electricity Moves From Technology Systems Application to Performance Improvement and Continuous Modernization

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kuna

Khartoum — The Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Tahani Abdullah Attiya has hailed the efforts of the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity in the implementation of e. government guidelines.

The minister said that the electricity services has witnessed a great development as a result of the ministry's keeping up with the modern systems in the field of information technology, pointing out that the Ministry of Electricity has moved from the application of technology systems to the performance improvement through continuous updating and keeping pace. The Minister commended the efforts of the cadres of the Ministry of Electricity in the design of the first Sudanese counter device, pointing out that it is an unprecedented achievement that confirms the ability of Sudanese cadres to innovate and invent, stressing that the huge data managed by the Ministry of Electricity helps to conduct scientific and social studies nationwide.

For his part, the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Mutaz Musa Abdullah praised the cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. He said that the use of technology and information in the field of electricity, water resources and irrigation has shared in the promotion and development of services in all sectors of the ministry starting from monitoring the flow of the Nile over 15 minutes in a permanent manner a day as well as the application of satellite systems in some irrigation sections of, which contributed to the increase of production by 42% through sending text messages to the famers to determine the number of irrigation times of their crops.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of Irrigation at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Engineer Hassabal-Nabi Musa stressed that the use of technology in the linking and operating the irrigation pumps contribute to the improvement and promotion of performance, explaining that all irrigation sites are now directed by mobile to follow up the levels of irrigation.

Sudan

Khartoum Students' Protest Dispersed - Four Wounded

Four university students were injured and two others were arrested at a complex of the University of Khartoum on Sunday,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.