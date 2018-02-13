12 February 2018

Gambia: 'Achievement Is What Matters Not How Long One Stays' Barrow Tells Disciplined Force

This is the message which is expected form the President of a transitional administration which intends to give a country a new start.

When those who participate in transitional government have no other interest but to do their duties according to the best of their abilities within the time frame they are mandated to be in office, they also inspire those in the civil service and the disciplined forces, to concentrate in doing their best with utmost sacrifice to ensure that what can be humanly achievable, is achieved. History is recording the words and deeds and it will give its verdict someday.

All those near the President should also accept this clarion call by affirming in their words and deeds that, "achievement is what matters and not how long we stay." This is the verdict of truth and common sense and it is incontrovertible.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.