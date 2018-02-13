12 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: What Lesson Should Be Learnt From the Talks Between the Education Authorities and Teachers?

Tagged:

Related Topics

The lesson is simple. Public servants are salaried workers. They have a right to a contract to deliver service and be paid for it.

Their condition of work, salaries and allowances should be clearly stipulated and fully respected by those who manage their affairs. Those on training and are not entitled to certain allowances, should not be engaged beyond what their training requires.

A union serves to promote collective bargaining. Hence sit down strikes would be unnecessary if unions are given due regard by decision makers and their members, on whose behalf they should act with sensitivity and timely interventions.

The right step has been taken to handle the sit down actions. Other sit down strikes could be avoided by encouraging aggrieved persons to petition authorities and encourage unions to be interlocutors between authorities and those whose affairs are put in their charge.

This is the way forward in a new Gambia if tension is to be avoided or defused.

Gambia

'Teachers for Change' Urge Fellow Teachers to Return to Work

'Teachers for Change' Task Force Committee have on Saturday 10th day of February 2018, struck an agreement with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.