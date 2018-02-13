12 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister Says Resuming Border Trade With South Sudan Combats Smuggling

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Trade Hatim al Sir said resumption of border trade with south Sudan will help combat smuggling of commodities and control the movement of trade.

The Minister pointed out in press statements that this resumption of border trade would contribute as well in the development and in providing the national coffer with income that helps with development in the homeland.

He said it was imperative to facilitate border trade and to reinvigorate it between the two sides.

The minister underlined the keenness of his ministry to develop border trade with neighboring countries a matter that would lead to good relations and to integration between the various neighboring in all areas.

He said these steps come within the directives given by the President of the Republic for resumption of trade with neighbors

The Minister will on Tuesday lead a high level federal delegation to the White Nile State where he is to declare the resumption of border trade with south Sudan.

Sudan

Khartoum Students' Protest Dispersed - Four Wounded

Four university students were injured and two others were arrested at a complex of the University of Khartoum on Sunday,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.