12 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant Presides Over NC Shura Council

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud on Monday chaired the meeting of the National Congress party's Shoura Council, devoted to review of coordination among the various structures of the party.

Deputy Chair of the National Congress Party Shoura Council, Dr Osman Yusuf Kibir, said the meeting reviewed a number of questions and reviewed coordination between the secretaries and sectors of the party, particularly at the state levels.

He said proposals were submitted on boosting such a coordination with the view to meet the imperatives of the coming phase. He said coordination meetings would continue to follow up implementation of what has been agreed upon.

