Kenya: Charania, Mediratta Join Top At Kenya Open Qualifiers

Windsor's Rizwan Charania and Mohit Mediratta tied on level par 71 in day one of the third Kenya Open qualifier at Muthaiga Golf Club on Monday.

In a tough day even to the home pros, Charania who is exempted from qualifying, started badly, firing four over par in the first nine.

He picked a six at the down-hill par four-first, held on with pars up to the sixth where three-putted, and closed with a bogey.

He however found the rhythm at the back nine, where he birdied the 10th, 13th, 15th and 18th for a low four under 31, to save a first round level par.

Like Charania, Mediratta also had a poor front nine where he picked up a double bogey at the sixth after dropping his first shot of the day at the par three-fifth.

He however birdied three of the remaining four holes at the back nine for three under 32 to join Charania at the top on 71.

"The course is in good shape though very windy and playing long since we were playing from the blue tees" said Professional Golfers of Kenya(PGK) captain John Wangai.

Closing the day a shot adrift were Justus Madoya, Jacob Okello, Greg Snow and Anil Shah.

Another qualifier Dismas Indiza was on two over par 73 and a shot better than Nelson Mudanyi, Alfred Nandwa, Nelson Simwa, Ganeev Giddie and Joseph Karanja.