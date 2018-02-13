13 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Youth Olympics Qualification Thrills Balogun

By Samuel Ifetoye

Port Harcourt — Ondo State-born female wrestler, is yet to come to terms with her achievements at the just concluded African Wrestling Championship, which ended in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

Apart from a glittering gold medal, Balogun also won the ticket to participate at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games scheduled for Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6 to 18.

Balogun came from 4-0 down to defeat Natasha Nabaina of Cameroun 5-4 in a tight final of the 65kg class, to win a gold medal for the country at the ongoing African Championship in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 17-year-old wrestler had an impressive outing in Port Harcourt, having defeated Natacha Nabaina of Cameroun 2-0 in her opening round before beating Charmone Oosthuizen of South Africa 11-0 in Round 3 and Chaimae Taibi of Morocco 10-0 in the semifinal.

The student of C.A.C Grammar School, Ondo State promised to work harder not to disappoint Nigeria at the Youth Summer Games.

