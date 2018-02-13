Morocco: Road Traffic Fatalities Down 2.62 Percent in 2017 - State Secretary

Rabat — The number of deaths on Moroccan roads fell by 2.62% in 2017, State Secretary for Transport, Mohamed Najib Boulif, said Monday in Rabat.

According to preliminary statistics, 3,499 deaths were recorded in 2017, compared to 3,593 in 2016, Boulif said at a meeting of the Road Security Standing Committee held on the occasion of the National Road Safety Day.

A total of 943 people died in road accidents in urban areas in 2017 recording a 4.17% year-on-year decrease, against 2,556 deaths outside urban areas (-2.03%), Boulif noted.

A total of 89,998 traffic accidents were reported in 2017, a 9.99% rise compared with 2016, he pointed out, adding that the number of fatal traffic accidents has reached 3,085 in 2017 (-2.47%).

In 2017, some 9,175 people were seriously injured in road accidents, recording a 2.51% year-on-year increase, Boulif said, adding that the number of light injuries stood at 119,138 (+ 9%).