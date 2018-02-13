Cameroon: Elections of Senators - SW CPDM Permanent Delegation Meets

The Head of the Permanent Regional Delegation of the South West Region To: - All the members of the Permanent Regional Delegation of the South West Region, - All the Heads of the Permanent Divisional Delegations of South West Region: Fako, Kupe Muaneguba, Lebialem, Manyu, Meme, Ndian.

-All interested candidates for the senatorial elections of 25th March 2018.

Subject: Concertation Meeting Kingly take note that a brief concertation meeting of the Regional Commission of the South West Region for the nomination of candidates for the Senatorial Election of the 25th of March 2018, shall take place at the Ministerial Rest House Buea on Tuesday February 13th 2018 at 12 noon precisely. The agenda shall be disclosed at the meeting.

Head of Permanent Delegation in the South West Region.