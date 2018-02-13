Cameroon: South West - Nomination of CPDM Candidates

The Head of the Permanent Regional Delegation of the South West Region To: - All the members of the Permanent Regional Delegation of the South West Region, - All the Heads of the Permanent Divisional Delegations of South West Region Fako; Kupe Muaneguba, Lebialem, Manyu, Meme, Ndian., All interested candidates for the senatorial elections of 25th March 2018 In keeping with the instruction of the National President of the CPDM in his circular N°001/CPDM/ NP of 8th February 2018. The Head of the Permanent Regional Delegation of the South West Region cordially invites interested candidates (substantive and alternative alike) for the senatorial elections of 25th of March 2018, to submit their completed files to the Regional Commission situated at the Ministerial Rest House, Buea, on or before Tuesday the 13th of February 2018 at 6:00 pm precisely.

Head of Permanent Delegation in the South West Region