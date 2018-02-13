Cameroon: National Football Championship - 2018 Professional League Launched in Limbe

Fetcheu FC beat Apejes Mfou of Mfou 2-1 in the first encounter of the championship on Saturday February 10.

The Cameroon Professional Football League has finally started. The kickoff was given at the Limbe Centenary Stadium on February 11, 2018 by the President of the Professional Football League, General Pierre Semengué. He declared that professional Elite One and Two matches will be played in Limbe and Buea every weekend, and at times during midweeks.

Bringing the professional league to Limbe, he said, is for Fako Division to have a foretaste of what CAN 2019 will look like. He invited the population of Limbe and Buea to turn up in their numbers in the fields and savour the beauty of football matches. General Pierre Semengué recommended to the footballers, referees and all other officials the strict respect of FIFA rules and fair play.

It was this prescription that Feutcheu FC Djiko Bandjoun and Apejes Mfou took to the field under thunderous applauds from fans. Ashu Tambe of Feutcheu sent the entire field into excitement at the 91 minutes after driving a free kick around the 18 metres box pass Apejes goalkeeper.

His goal came to add to that of his teammate Toko Toko Eric who came in as a substitute giving their side two goals up. After receiving a pass from Ashu Tambe at the 71 minute, Toko Toko walked into the five metres box of Apejes and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, bringing the match to level.

Apejes Mfou had taken the lead at the 60th minute through Brandon Mukete. The spectacular goal came to affirm Apejes dominance of the game. The club had on several occasions came close to score but thanks to the ingenuity of the Feutcheu goalkeeper who stopped all the shoots. At the 40th minute, Apejes had a clear scoring chance to net but the ball ended on a corner.

They were therefore shocked by Feutcheu FC who came from behind to carry the day. General Pierre Semengué was accompanied to the launch by Barrister Dieudonné Happi of Cameroon Football Federation Normalisation Committee.

J'aime