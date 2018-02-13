13 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: African Competitions - New Star Win First Continental Assignment

By Kunyui Ngonmenyui

The club beat Deportivo Niefang 2-1 in the CAF Cup while Eding Sport FC lost to Plateau United 0-3 in the Champions League on Saturday February 10.

The winners of the 2017 Cameroon Cup finals in Football, New Stars of Douala, have started their representation of Cameroon in international assignments on a good footing. In their first outing on Saturday February 10, 2018, at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium, they defeated Deportivo Niefang Mongomo of Guinea Equatorial 2-1 in the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup.

The entire first half of the match that started at 3:30 pm was dominated by New Stars of Douala. Kouoh Dicka Olivier of New Stars Douala hit the cross bar in the 20th minute in what fans of the club saw as a glaring chance to score. This was followed by a series of side netting keeping fans anxious.

At the 37th minute, Ngongang Junior netted for New Stars of Douala. At the nick of half time, the goal scorer hit woodwork. New Stars of Douala was a goal up at half time.

Coming back from half time, the coach of Deportivo Niefang Mongomo, Severino Beseku Rondo made some substitutions which fortified his side. Upon resuming play, they came close to equalising several times. The encounter then gathered stem as each side tussled to out play the other.

Ngongang Junior then doubled scores at the 83rd minute. Three minutes from full time, Diarra Salif pulled one goal back for Deportivo Niefang Mongomo. At full time, it was 2-1 in favour of New Stars of Douala.

Severino Beseku Rondo expressed satisfaction for his side scoring a goal in Cameroon. He is hopeful that they will put up a strong defense during the return leg match back in Guinea Equatorial. Ngongang Junior said that they were to win the match with a wider margin but for some lapses.

He thinks that they will do better given that this was their first international assignment. Meanwhile, in the CAF Champions League, champions of Cameroon, Eding Sport FC of Lekié lost to Plateau United of Nigeria 0-3 in the first leg played in Jos, Nigeria.

